Call for Evidence

The Scottish Parliament’s Constitution, Europe, External Affairs and Culture (CEEAC) Committee has launched the call for views: The UK Internal Market.

The Committee would welcome your views on the following areas:

How devolution is being impacted by the new constitutional arrangements arising from the UK internal market.

Scrutiny, transparency and accountability challenges – including how the Parliament can best address these challenges.

The challenges and opportunities in domestic policy divergence including the risks/rewards of policy divergence between the four parts of the UK and the EU.

The relationship between the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland and the operation of the UK internal market – including whether this poses challenges for Scotland.

What the establishment of the UK internal market and the increasingly interconnected nature of devolution means for intergovernmental and interparliamentary relations – including what opportunities and challenges they present.

The impact of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement and other bilateral trade agreements on the operation of the UK internal market and devolution.

Please submit your views using this online form.

The Committee welcomes written views in English, Gaelic, Scots or any other language. The call for views closes on 29 October 2021.

The Committee is also seeking new advisors. You can find more information here.