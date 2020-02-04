UKCLA membership renewal for 2020

Dear UKCLA members,

Thank you for your support in 2019 which has been an important and successful year for the Association. I would like to invite all members to renew their membership for 2020 via the membership page of the UKCLA web-site. Just scroll your cursor onto the ‘About UKCLA’ section and click on the ‘Membership’ sub-section which contains payment methods at the foot of the page. Any further guidance or questions can be directed via email to the Membership Secretary, Dr Javier Oliva (Manchester University) at javier.oliva@manchester.ac.uk.

Your membership provides support for the blog, for the events we hold and also for the joint activities we carry out with other organisations that promote constitutional debate. Your membership and support gives vitality to the Association.

Best wishes,

Sebastian Payne

President, UKCLA