Weekly round-up of events

Kent Law School Guest Lecture: Tom Hickman QC



5th December 2019 in Grimond Lecture Theatre 2, University of Kent, 6.30 pm – All Welcome

Gaming the constitution and its consequences

Hear from Tom Hickman QC, the lawyer who represented Gina Miller (with David Pannick QC) and helped secure two victories in the Supreme Court. This talk will look at how law and politics during the Brexit years have changed the UK constitution. Tom will analyse the Miller cases and the future of the UK constitution.

Chaired by Sebastian Payne, Kent Law School

Timing: 6:00pm: Refreshments; 6:30pm – 7:30pm: Lecture + Q&A

About Tom Hickman

Tom Hickman is a leading barrister in EU Law, Public Law, Civil Liberties and Human Rights, Public International Law and Commercial Law. He was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 2019. Tom was named in the country’s “Hot 100” lawyers by The Lawyer magazine in 2017.

Tom is Standing Counsel to the Investigatory Powers Commissioner’s Office (IPCO) which regulates the use of surveillance powers by law enforcement and intelligence agencies in the UK. Tom litigates in a wide variety of courts and tribunals including the Commercial Court, Chancery Division, IPEC, Administrative Court, the Court of Arbitration for Sport, sports and professional disciplinary panels, the Special Immigration Appeals Commission, CJEU and the European Court of Human Rights. He has particular experience at appellate levels, and has appeared in more than a dozen cases before the House of Lords/Supreme Court.

Location Grimond Lecture Theatre 2, Grimond Building, University of Kent, Canterbury, Kent, CT2 7NZ

Contact Sebastian Payne j.s.payne@kent.ac.uk