Events: Judicial Independence in Africa / Challenges and Prospects for the Chagos Archipelago

Event 1: Judicial Independence in Africa – One Day Hybrid Conference (University of Leicester)

The Global South Network has organised a hybrid conference on Judicial Independence in Africa. It will take place on 22 March 2023 at the University of Leicester.

The conference aims to explores the nature and scope of judicial independence in Africa. It focuses on Madagascar, Cameroon, Egypt, Tunisia, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Kenya, Cambodia, and South Africa.

Justice Dr Rasul Oriyomi Olukolu, High Court Lagos, Nigeria will give the keynote speech and Justice Sainabou Wadda Cisse, Court of Appeal, Gambia is the guest speaker.

Please use this link if you wish to attend (in-person or online):

Event 2: Challenges and Prospects for the Chagos Archipelago (University of Worcester)

On 26 May 2023 the University of Worcester and the University of Edinburgh will be holding a one-day conference on the Challenges and Prospects for the Chagos Archipelago. The conference brings together scholars, members of the Chagossian community, diplomats, artists, and lawyers.

The conference takes place at the School of Law, University of Worcester (8.30-17.30 BST – followed by a screening of Absolutely Must Go) and it is free to attend. Delegates can attend either in-person or online.

The conference is based on an academic book being edited by Laura Jeffery (University of Edinburgh) and Chris Monaghan (University of Worcester). A full list of confirmed speakers is available here:https://www.psa.ac.uk/challenges-and-prospects-chagos-archipelago

To book a place please could you email Kat Witherall at k.witherall@worc.ac.uk and indicate whether you would like to attend in-person or online (and if you attend in person whether you have any dietary requirements).