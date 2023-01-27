Event: Reimagining Public Law

Call for Papers from PGR Students

On 23 May 2023, the Centre for Employability, Professional Legal Education and Research at Birmingham Law School will hold a workshop on ‘Reimagining Public Law’.

As part of this workshop, focused on rethinking the teaching of public law (modes, topics, perspectives), we seek expressions of interest from current graduate research students working on UK public law in attending and presenting on developing expertise in teaching public law in times of perma-crisis (Brexit, Covid, constitutional upheaval etc).

Economy travel and, where necessary, one night of accommodation will be covered for selected panellists coming from within the UK.

Abstracts of 300-500 words should be sent to a.g.latham@bham.ac.uk by 28 February 2023. Outcomes will be communicated by mid-March 2023.