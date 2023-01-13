Bingham Centre for the Rule of Law Event – ‘The Form of Legislation and the Rule of Law’

24 January 2023, 6pm to 7pm

The Bingham Centre for the Rule of Law is hosting an event on the form of legislation and the Rule of Law. Speakers include:

Professor Helen Xanthaki

Lord Anderson

Dame Brenda King

Dr Ronan Cormacain (author of a recently-published book on the same subject)

Registration is required but the event is free to attend. The event is in-person only, but it is hoped a recording of it will be placed online.

Full details available here.