SOCIO-LEGAL STUDIES ASSOCIATION (SLSA) ANNUAL CONFERENCE

Ulster University, Derry-Londonderry, from 4 to 6 April 2023

SECTION: CONSTITUTIONALISM IN DEVELOPING DEMOCRACIES

CALL FOR PAPERS

Stable constitutionalism is generally regarded as one of the characteristics associated with advanced democracies. However, emerging research in comparative law and courts suggests that a significant degree of constitutionalism can exist without having an established democracy. Admittedly, many developing democracies have unstable constitutional histories, and the governments in these states are in a better position to control or manipulate constitutional courts that have no power of the purse or firearm. In recent decades, however, some real-world cases in developing democracies show that constitutional courts are increasingly successful in enforcing constitutions and making rulings against the interests of other governmental branches. How can we account for the presence of reasonably stable constitutionalism and independent courts in developing democracies? Which factors (or actors) promote or undermine the development of constitutionalism and judicial independence in developing democracies? This section seeks to address the above questions and questions related thereto.

We call for papers that make new theoretical, empirical, and methodological contributions to various aspect of constitutionalism in developing democracies. Specifically, we are interested in soliciting papers with the subjects including—but not limited to—judicialization of politics, politicisation of the judiciary, judicial independence, the rule of law, constitutional politics, comparative judicial politics, politics of human rights, the enforcement of socio-economic rights, and/or judicial decision-making. We also welcome papers on in-depth case studies for a single country or with a regional focus (such as Asia, Latin America, Africa, etc.). Additionally, we encourage papers on legal theories developed in the context of developing democracies, comparative analysis of constitutionalism in established and developing democracies, and/or new empirical datasets on courts in developing democracies.

Please see the above call for papers and details about registration deadlines and bursaries at https://www.ulster.ac.uk/conference/slsa.

Please submit your paper abstract via Oxford abstracts:

https://auth.oxfordabstracts.com/?redirect=/stages/5028/submitter or https://www.ulster.ac.uk/conference/slsa.

The deadline for submissions is 9 January 2023.

For informal queries please contact convenor: Dr Nauman Reayat