Announcement

Nine Dots Prize: Why has the rule of law become so fragile?

The Nine Dots Prize is an international writing prize. It encourages innovative thinking to tackle contemporary societal issues. Judged anonymously, they are now seeking submissions for this year’s question: Why has the rule of law become so fragile?

Entrants must respond with 3,000 words and an outline on how they would expand their response into a short book. The prize includes $100,000 USD, a book deal with Cambridge University Press, and a chance to spend a term at CRASSH at the University of Cambridge. Applications are welcome from anyone of 18 years and older and must be written in English. The deadline for applications is Monday 23 January 2023.

For more information, inspiration and guidance, visit the Nine Dots Prize website: https://ninedotsprize.org