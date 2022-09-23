SLS Annual Seminar – The Human Rights Act After 22 Years: Evolution, Impact, Future Directions

Convener: Professor Merris Amos, Director, Human Rights Law Centre, Queen Mary University of London

Organised and supported by the Society of Legal Scholars, UK Constitutional Law Association and Human Rights Law Centre, Queen Mary University of London

Thursday 3 November 2022, 1.30pm-7pm and Friday 4 November 9am-5pm

Churchill Room (Thursday) and Large Common Room (Friday)

Goodenough College, London House, Mecklenburgh Square, London WC1N 2AB

On 2 October 2022 the Human Rights Act will have been in force for 22 years. Starting from the premise of ‘rights brought home’ the HRA is now a key part of the UK constitution and has had an impact on almost every branch of legal scholarship and practice ranging from family law to tax law. The purpose of this conference is to provide an opportunity to reflect and look forward as a variety of experts from around the UK discuss the HRA including its procedural development and substantive impact.

30 conference attendee places are now available. The conference fee is £40 (£30 for UKCLA members) to cover catering costs on both days.

Please email Professor Merris Amos (m.e.amos@qmul.ac.uk) before 28 October 2022 if you would like to attend.

Further details, including the programme, are available here.