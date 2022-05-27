Book Launch: Stephen Tierney, The Federal Contract: A Constitutional Theory of Federalism

The Centre for Comparative Constitutional Studies at the University of Melbourne Law School will host a webinar on 6 June to mark the launch of Stephen Tierney’s new book The Federal Contract: A Constitutional Theory of Federalism (Oxford University Press, 2022). Initial comments on the book can be viewed here. The webinar will take place at 8.30 a.m. UK time. The webpage and link for registrations is here. A flyer for the event is here.