UKCLA / Devolution Club Annual Event – 6th June 2022
The Italian Cultural Institute, the Devolution Club and the UK Constitutional Law Association invite you to the 15th Italian-British Constitutional Conversation:
‘Constitutional Responses to Covid-19: UK and Italy’
Monday 6th June 2022, 5pm
39 Belgrave Square, London, SW1X 8NX
Foreword: Alessandro Torre (Devolution Club)
Chair: Sebastian Payne (UKCLA)
Speakers: Peter Leyland (SOAS, University of London) and Silvio Troilo (Università delgi studi di Bergamo)
Discussant: Francesco Clementi (Università delgi studi di Perugia)
All UKCLA members are welcome to attend.