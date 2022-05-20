UKCLA / Devolution Club Annual Event – 6th June 2022

The Italian Cultural Institute, the Devolution Club and the UK Constitutional Law Association invite you to the 15th Italian-British Constitutional Conversation:

‘Constitutional Responses to Covid-19: UK and Italy’

Monday 6th June 2022, 5pm

39 Belgrave Square, London, SW1X 8NX

Foreword: Alessandro Torre (Devolution Club)

Chair: Sebastian Payne (UKCLA)

Speakers: Peter Leyland (SOAS, University of London) and Silvio Troilo (Università delgi studi di Bergamo)

Discussant: Francesco Clementi (Università delgi studi di Perugia)

All UKCLA members are welcome to attend.