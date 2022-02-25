Announcements

UKCLA Membership Renewal

Dear UKCLA members,

Thank you for your support in 2022.

I would like to invite all members to renew their membership for 2022 via the membership page of the UKCLA website. Just scroll your cursor onto the ‘About UKCLA’ section and click on the ‘Membership’ sub-section which contains payment methods at the foot of the page. Any further guidance or questions can be directed via email to the Membership Secretary, Professor Javier Oliva (Manchester University) at javier.oliva@manchester.ac.uk.

During the last twelve months the UKCLA blog has continued to provide top class analysis of constitutional issues thanks to the impressive work of our contributors and editors. Your membership provides support for the blog, for the events we hold and for the joint activities we carry out with other organisations that promote constitutional debate.

Your membership and support give vitality to the Association.

Best wishes,

Sebastian Payne

President, UKCLA