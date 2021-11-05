UKCLA / Durham Law School Teaching in Public Law Workshops

On 1 December 2021 and 12 January 2022 the UK Constitutional Law Association and Durham Law School will hold two online workshops focused on public law teaching.

Across four sessions, public law experts will initiate informal discussion on a range of issues as a means of sharing best practice and prompting reflection on common issues in the teaching of compulsory and optional public law modules.

On 1 December, two sessions will focus on (i) the difficulties and opportunities associated with teaching public law topics in a highly fluid political/constitutional environment and (ii) the design and construction of curricula which reflect the diversity and breadth of contemporary public law.

Workshop 1 – 1 December 2021, 2-4pm

Panel 1 (2-3pm): Teaching Public Law in Unsettled Times

Jo Murkens (LSE);

Fiona de Londras (Birmingham);

Adam Tucker (Liverpool).

Panel 2 (3-4pm): Issues in Curriculum Design

Merris Amos (QMUL);

Cormac Mac Amlaigh (Edinburgh);

Aileen McHarg (Durham).

To sign up for the 1 December workshop: https://durhamuniversity.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QSHeisl9QiaOPuEOI65cng

A further two sessions will – on 12 January – focus on (i) innovations in teaching delivery and (ii) challenges which resonate across the sector (including ECR reflections on the management of teaching, the interplay between teaching and impact/engagement activity, and the places and influences of EU laws in public law teaching).

Workshop 2 – 12 January 2022, 2-4pm

Panel 1 (2-3pm): Innovation in Delivery

Joe Tomlinson (York);

Hélène Tyrrell (Newcastle);

John Stanton (City).

Panel 2 (3-4pm): Sectoral Challenges

Lewis Graham (Oxford);

Elizabeth O’Loughlin (Durham);

Emily Hancox (Bristol).

To sign up for the 12 January workshop: https://durhamuniversity.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_d6uuGYjfR0yqgo_kFW8nWw

The events are open to all, free to attend and will include reflections on public law teaching from current and recent research students, as well as colleagues with varied institutional and practical experiences of public law teaching.

Roger Masterman (r.m.w.masterman@durham.ac.uk)