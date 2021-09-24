Questions of Accountability: Prerogatives, Power and Politics

Online Conference: 1 – 5 November 2021

University of Worcester and University of Sheffield

The conference ‘Questions of Accountability: Prerogatives, Power and Politics’, will be hosted online by the University of Worcester, and has been convened by Dr Chris Monaghan, Principal Lecturer in Law at the University of Worcester, and Professor Matthew Flinders, Professor of Politics at the University of Sheffield.

The organisers are excited to announce two new keynote speakers for this online conference: Professor Alison Young (Cambridge) and Professor Jonathan Slater (King’s College London and formerly the Permanent Secretary at Department for Education). They join Professor Tom Ginsburg, Professor Margit Cohn, Professor Bruce Ackerman, Baroness Hale and other fantastic keynote speakers.

The event is free to attend and registration has now opened for those wishing to take part.

To register visit https://www.worcester.ac.uk/about/academic-schools/school-of-humanities/humanities-research/international-exhibition/.

For any questions, please contact the organisers at QofA2021@worc.ac.uk.