Johnson’s Constitutional Reform Agenda

Date: Thursday, 17th June and Friday, 18th June (09:30-13:00, daily)

Registration required:https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_stQ9AUoPSDC4p1EqZexmtw



Abstract

The government had a wide-ranging agenda for constitutional reforms on page 48 of its 2019 election manifesto. After two years in power, how much has been achieved, what remains to be done, and what further constitutional change can be expected – whether part of the government’s agenda or not? This conference, co-organised by the Constitution Unit at UCL, the Department of Politics & International Relations at the University of Oxford and UK in a Changing Europe (UKICE), brings together politicians, policy makers and academic experts to discuss the government’s progress so far, and what lies ahead.

Speakers include

Lord Chancellor, Robert Buckland, QC MP

Prof Kate O’Regan, Director of Bonavero Institute of Human Rights, Oxford

Lord McLoughlin, Chair of Parliamentary Joint Committee on Review of the FTPA



John Pullinger, Chair of Electoral Commission

Prof Katy Hayward, Queen’s University, Belfast (https://pure.qub.ac.uk/en/persons/katy-hayward)



Peter Riddell, Commissioner for Public Appointments

And others…