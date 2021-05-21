Johnson’s Constitutional Reform Agenda
Date: Thursday, 17th June and Friday, 18th June (09:30-13:00, daily)
Registration required:https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_stQ9AUoPSDC4p1EqZexmtw
Abstract
The government had a wide-ranging agenda for constitutional reforms on page 48 of its 2019 election manifesto. After two years in power, how much has been achieved, what remains to be done, and what further constitutional change can be expected – whether part of the government’s agenda or not? This conference, co-organised by the Constitution Unit at UCL, the Department of Politics & International Relations at the University of Oxford and UK in a Changing Europe (UKICE), brings together politicians, policy makers and academic experts to discuss the government’s progress so far, and what lies ahead.
Speakers include
Lord Chancellor, Robert Buckland, QC MP
Prof Kate O’Regan, Director of Bonavero Institute of Human Rights, Oxford
Lord McLoughlin, Chair of Parliamentary Joint Committee on Review of the FTPA
John Pullinger, Chair of Electoral Commission
Prof Katy Hayward, Queen’s University, Belfast (https://pure.qub.ac.uk/en/persons/katy-hayward)
Peter Riddell, Commissioner for Public Appointments
And others…