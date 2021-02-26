Future Events

The City Law School Webinar: Post-Brexit UK-EU Parliamentary Cooperation: Whose representation?

Thursday 4 March 4.30pm-6pm GMT

Organised by the Institute for the Study of European Law (ISEL).



This City Law School ISEL event explores the nature of parliamentary cooperation, communication and liaison under the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), considering its broader institutional configurations. It considers institutional engagement generally between the EU and UK parliaments and topics of cooperation more generally and their parameters, reflecting upon legal, political, diplomatic and institutional perspectives on parliamentary cooperation.



Speakers:

– Dr. Davor Jancic, Senior Lecturer in Law, Queen Mary University, London

– Claude Moraes, former Labour MEP for London, former chair of the EP LIBE Committee, Research Associate, City Law School

– Susanne Oberhauser, Head of European Parliament Liaison Office, London

– Lord Peter Ricketts, Crossbench Life peer, House of Lords; Chair EU Justice and Security Sub-Committee



Chair:

– Elaine Fahey, City Law School

Sign up for this event: https://www.city.ac.uk/events/2021/march/webinar-post-brexit-uk-eu-parliamentary-cooperation-whose-representation