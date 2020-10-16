Call for Papers

Annual Doctoral Workshop in Constitutional Theory:

Domestic, European and International Perspectives

Drawing on past successful events, at the University of Liverpool Law School and the University of Strathclyde Law School, the University of Sheffield’s School of Law and the University of Worcester’s School of Law will host this year’s Annual Doctoral Workshop In Constitutional Theory on Wednesday 2nd December 2020. In response to the covid-19 pandemic, the workshop will take place completely online and will be free to attend. We would like to thank our sponsors, Edward Elgar Publishing, for their continued support.

As with past workshops, we are committed to ensuring the workshop provides a valuable opportunity for doctoral researchers to present and receive feedback on any aspect of their work that touches upon aspects of constitutional theory, broadly defined, be that on a subject directly related to constitutional theory (from a domestic, international, transitional, or comparative perspective), or more doctrinal projects which may benefit from feedback on a specific theoretical element. Speakers will present their work for feedback from an assembled panel of experts.

We are delighted to announce that Professor Conor Gearty (London School of Economics) will deliver the keynote lecture, which will be titled: Torture then and now: the role of the judges – and of Parliament.

Our expert panel will consist of Professor Conor Gearty, Doctor Hayley Hooper (Harris Manchester College, University of Oxford) and members of the University of Sheffield’s Public Law Team.

The event will also provide our participants the opportunity to discuss academic writing, publishing and applying for academic positions with our expert panellists and Edward Elgar Publishing.

Submission of Applications:

Submissions are encouraged from candidates at any stage of their doctoral studies. Interested postgraduate researchers are invited to submit abstracts of no more than 500 words, along with a short biography of your institutional affiliation, PhD title and or research area (in the same document) to both Robert Greally (Rmgreally1@sheffield.ac.uk ) and Josie Kemeys (jkemeys1@sheffield.ac.uk)

The deadline for submissions is Friday 30th October

Successful applicants will be informed no later than 6th November and will be invited to submit an extended abstract/short overview of their paper (1500 words) by Friday 27th November.

Registration:

The event is free to attend.

Please click here to register and attend.

Please direct any questions to the organisers at the e-mail addresses listed above.

We look forward to welcoming successful applicants!