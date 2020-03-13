UKCLA Teaching in Public Law Workshop Postponed

In the light of the spread of Covid-19, and ongoing efforts to limit or slow transmission of the virus, the decision has been taken to postpone the Teaching in Public Law Workshop which was to be held at Durham University on 27th March. This decision has been taken jointly following discussions between Durham Law School and the UKCLA, and in the context of Durham University’s movement towards remote working and online delivery of teaching/research from Monday 16th March. While we appreciate that this news will be disappointing and inconvenient for those who were hoping to attend, we hope that you will appreciate that the decision was taken – consistently with our host institution’s approach – with the health and well-being of participants at the forefront of our minds. We hope that to be able to reschedule the event for later in the year.

Roger Masterman and Sebastian Payne.