Durham Law School/UKCLA Association Workshop on Teaching in Public Law

On 27th March the UK Constitutional Law Association and Durham Law School will host a one-day workshop focused on public law teaching. Across four sessions, public law experts will initiate discussion on a range of issues impacting upon delivery and design of public law curricula as a means of sharing practice, and prompting consideration of common issues in the teaching of compulsory and optional public law modules.

Two sessions will be structured around substantive issues in public law, and will focus on (i) the difficulties and opportunities associated with teaching public law topics in a highly fluid political environment (including the tendency towards uncertainty in ‘settled’ areas of the constitution, the impacts of and fallout from Brexit, and challenges the transnational counter-terrorism order poses to the idea of teaching CT as a domestic public law subject) and (ii) the increasing relevance of issues related to territory and jurisdiction in the public law arena (including the UK’s territorial constitution, teaching comparative public law issues, and the ongoing relevance of EU norms to public law topics).

A further two sessions will focus more clearly on issues of public law pedagogy: (i) issues in course construction and design (including managing context and fragmentation in administrative law courses, incorporating comparative and theoretical methods in course design, and the innovation of student-led lectures) and (ii) issues of sectoral concern (including ECR reflections on the management of teaching and research responsibilities, the interplay between teaching and impact/engagement activity, and ‘forgotten’ elements of the public law curriculum). The event is open to all, and will include reflections on public law teaching from current and recent research students, as well as colleagues with varied institutional and practical experiences of public law teaching. The event is free to attend, and the full schedule and registration details can be found HERE.