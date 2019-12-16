UKCLA Annual General Meeting and Roundtable, 10th January 2020

The UKCLA Annual General Meeting will be held at 12 o’clock on the 10th of January 2020 in the Keeton Room, Bentham House, University College London, WC1H 0EG. The AGM is open to all paid up members of the UKCLA.

The AGM will be followed by a Roundtable on the theme of ‘How Parliament Functions: Power and Procedure in Parliament’. The Roundtable will run from 1-4pm consisting of two panels. The Roundtable is open to all UKCLA members and invited guests. More details to follow.

Any members who need to renew their membership for 2019 can do so via PayPal or by bank transfer – more details can be found on our membership page HERE.