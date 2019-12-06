Weekly round-up of events

This week’s event announcement is below.

“Constitutional Interpretation in European Populist Regimes”

International conference

Budapest, December 5-6, 2019

Organised by the IACL Working Group on Constitutional Interpretation

supported by the EU H2020 project DEMOS (Democratic Efficacy and the Varieties of Populism in Europe), the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, and the Centre for Social Sciences, Institute for Legal Studies

Venue: Tóth Kálmán u. 4. 1097 Budapest, Hungary

The Centre for Social Sciences (CSS), which coordinates DEMOS, will host the international conference Constitutional Interpretation in European Populist Regimes in Budapest between December 5 and 6. The conference investigates whether European populist systems have developed new, specific constitutional theories, doctrines or methods, or whether their constitutional courts and other high courts continue to use the old, traditional interpretative tools in constitutional adjudication.

The event, organized by the International Association of Constitutional Law Research Group on Constitutional Interpretation (IACL), brings over 20 experts in constitutional interpretation from all over the world. The Group provides a framework for studying the theories and methods of constitutional interpretation and aims to maintain a research network of scholars studying the theme. The Institute for Legal Studies at CSS provides an institutional framework for organizing the activities of the Group. The event is also supported by DEMOS and the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.

The full programme and registration information can be found here.