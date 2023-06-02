Events: UK Constitutional Reform Proposals in Comparative Perspective / Global South Network Guest Lectures / Post-Brexit Governance of the United Kingdom’s Territorial Constitution

The Italian Cultural Institute, the Devolution Club and the UK Constitutional Law Association invite you to the 16th Italian-British Constitutional Conversation:

‘UK Constitutional Reform Proposals in Comparative Perspective’

Monday, 5th June 2023, 4:30pm

Italian Cultural Institute

39 Belgrave Square, London SW1X 8NX

Foreword:

Alessandro Torre (Bari Aldo Moro, Devolution Club)

Chair: Mara Malagodi (Warwick)

Speakers:

Merris Amos (Queen Mary University of London): ‘Undermining Human Rights – the UK Government’s agenda for change’

Peter Leyland (SOAS): ‘Re-balancing the UK constitution post Brexit: Northern Ireland’

Sebastian Payne (Kent, UKCLA): ‘Populism: the threat to UK democracy’

Bren Albiston (Stephenson Harwood): ‘The Labour Party and Constitutional Reform’

Francesca Rosa (Universita’ Degli Studi di Foggia): ‘An Italian Comparative Perspective’

Giulio Vigevani (Universita’ Degli Studi di Milano-Bicocca): ‘The View from Italy on Constitutional Change’

The Global South Network (GSN), Leicester Law School, has organised two guest lectures:

Dr Azmiralda Zahir, Justice of the Supreme Court of the Maldives, will deliver an online talk titled “Reinforcing Democratic Values Through Online Hearings – the Maldives Experience” on Monday 5 th June 2023 , at 10am (UK time). Anyone who wishes to attend may use this link:

The guest lecture of Former Justice of the Mexican Supreme Court, José Ramón Cossío, titled “Mexican Supreme Court of Justice: current goals and challenges” will take place on Thursday 29th June 2023 , 3pm – 4.30pm (UK time). Anyone who wishes to attend may use this link:

Post-Brexit Governance of the United Kingdom’s Territorial Constitution

The School of Law and Social Justice, University of Liverpool, and Wales Governance Centre, Cardiff University, are hosting a one-day workshop exploring the governance of the UK’s territorial constitution post-Brexit. This event will take place in Liverpool (and online via Zoom) on 6th June 2023.

A critical review of the UK’s internal governance arrangements has never been timelier. Brexit has given new urgency to debates about what governance means and how it should be structured under a constitution that is now increasingly defined by its territorial distribution of legislative, executive and administrative powers.

However, the territorial constitutional landscape post-Brexit is characterised by a lack of consensus on underlying principles. The redefinition of the mechanisms and structures that occupy the space for intergovernmental working (through macro changes following the IGR Review, as well as the creation of the common frameworks) has taken place alongside the adoption of new legislative instruments (such as the UK Internal Market Act 2020, the Subsidies Control Act 2022 and the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill) – with unclear and undefined relationships between them.

Whilst the UK and EU have reached broad – if not yet entirely complete – agreement on a new framework to govern their future relationship, the governments of the UK appear increasingly at odds on the governance of the UK’s territorial constitution – on the appropriate space for effective self-governance, or the mechanisms for shared governance.

This workshop will bring together a broad range of perspectives to reflect on the experiences of post-Brexit territorial governance.

Full programme and registration through Eventbrite:

https://postbrexit-governance-uk-23.eventbrite.co.uk

Contact: Prof Jo Hunt, University of Cardiff – HuntJ@cardiff.ac.uk and Dr Thomas Horsley, University of Liverpool – Thomas.Horsley@liverpool.ac.uk