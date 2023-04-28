Event: Reimagining Public Law

On 23 May 2023, the Centre for Employability, Professional Legal Education and Research (CEPLER) at Birmingham Law School will hold a workshop on ‘Reimagining Public Law’.

Once thought of as the exemplar of stability, the UK Constitution now seems to be in permacrisis, with the fitness for purpose of the UK’s constitutional safeguards being called into doubt. This workshop will ask what this means for the teaching of public law, looking at issues such as how we should handle politically controversial issues, how we can ensure students find our modules relevant and engaging, and what role theory should play in our syllabuses.

The workshop is free to attend. For full details, and to register, please go to our Eventbrite page here: Reimagining Public Law: Teaching the constitution in a permacrisis Tickets, Tue 23 May 2023 at 09:00 | Eventbrite.