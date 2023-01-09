Reminder: UKCLA Annual General Meeting and Round Table – Wednesday 18th January 2023

This is a reminder that the UKCLA Annual General Meeting will be held in person at 1.30pm on the 18th of January 2023 in the Keeton Room, Bentham House, University College London, 4-8 Endsleigh Gardens, London, WC1H OEG. The AGM is open to all paid up members of the UKCLA.

All UKCLA members are invited to an in person Round Table conference following the AGM on the 18th of January 2023. The AGM will be held between 1.30 and 2.30pm. The conference will start at 2.40pm and will run until 5.45pm. Non-members who would like to attend should send their request to Professor Leyland who will indicate whether places are still available or not. Professor Leyland’s email address is pl3@soas.ac.uk

Constitutional Problems: Constitutional Solutions

The UK’s constitution has been transformed by Brexit creating tension across the territorial constitution. The Labour Party’s Commission on the Future of the UK proposes major constitutional reforms to solve some of the political and constitutional problems the UK faces. Meanwhile the Ministerial Code and the Cabinet Manual need revising to properly regulate the behaviour of MPs and Ministers. Amidst the serious problems the UK faces the Conservative government is pressing ahead with its agenda to limit rights and the role of the courts.

The Round Table

Welcome: Sebastian Payne, President UKCLA (2.40pm – 2.45pm)

Panel 1: Constitutional Change: the Cabinet Manual, Ministerial Code and the Human Rights Act (2.45pm – 4pm)

Chair: Dr Mara Malagodi (University of Warwick)

Speakers:

Professor Alison Young (University of Cambridge and Legal Adviser to the Lords Constitution Committee): The Ministerial Code and the Cabinet Manual: time to revise and improve

Professor Merris Amos (QMUL): UK Methods for Constitutional Change: Human Rights Act reform

Q & A

Coffee/Tea Break (4.pm – 4.15pm)

Panel 2: The Labour Party’s Commission on the UK’s Future – Constitutional Proposals and Analysis (4.15pm – 5.45pm)

Chair: Sebastian Payne (University of Kent)

Speakers:

Stephen Hockman KC (6 Pump Court) and Bren Albiston (Stephenson Harwood): The Labour Party’s Commission on the UK’s Future

Professor Aileen McHarg (Durham University): The Commission’s proposals and the Territorial Constitution

Q & A