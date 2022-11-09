CAJI Event: Prof Rosalind Dixon ‘Responsive Judicial Review’

11:00 – 13:00 10 November 2022

The Constitutional and Administrative Justice Initiative of the School of Law of the University of Essex will be hosting a talk by Professor Dixon. She will be discussing her current research which focuses on forms of constitutional design and practice aimed at responding to the current wave of democratic backsliding worldwide, especially her forthcoming book Responsive Judicial Review: Democracy and Dysfunction in the Modern Age (OUP, 2023).

Zoom meeting details:

https://essex-university.zoom.us/j/94069984404

Meeting ID: 940 6998 4404