Announcement: Public Law Editorial Committee Membership

The General Editors and Editorial Committee of Public Law are seeking to appoint a new member of the Editorial Committee and invite expressions of interest from those who may be interested in joining the Committee.

We are keen to ensure that the Editorial Committee possesses a broad range of relevant expertise and reflects the diversity of the discipline. As such, we would welcome applications from outstanding candidates with interests and experience in any field of public law (including candidates who are not lawyers but have experience or interests in disciplines relevant to public law, such as political science).

Members of the Editorial Committee assist the General Editors with publication decisions relating to submitted manuscripts, and are expected to contribute to the strategic direction of the journal via meetings of the Editorial Committee. Details of the current membership of the Committee can be found here: https://www.sweetandmaxwell.co.uk/Product/Administrative-Law/Public-Law/Journal/30791427

Appointment to the Committee is unpaid and is to be for a fixed period of five years (renewable once). If you are interested in joining the Committee please email the General Editors, Roger Masterman and Aileen McHarg (public.law@durham.ac.uk), briefly explaining how you would envisage contributing to the Editorial Committee’s work and including a short curriculum vitae.

Expressions of interest should be submitted by 5pm on Friday 18 November 2022.

Roger Masterman and Aileen McHarg

General Editors

public.law@durham.ac.uk