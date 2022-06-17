The State of the Constitution: UCL Constitution Unit Conference 2022

Wednesday 22 June 1:30pm to Thursday 23 June 4:45pm

The Conference will be looking at a range of constitutional issues, including the current government’s approach to governing, its relationship to parliament, issues relating to standards, the future of devolution, and tensions surrounding Northern Ireland.

The keynote address will be given by Rory Stewart on the afternoon of 23 June.

