Undoing Devolution by the Back Door? The Implications of the United Kingdom Internal Market Act 2020

Date: Monday, 11th July 2022

Location: Swansea University, Singleton Park, SA2 8PP – In-Person & Online

This one-day conference, funded by the Society of Legal Scholars Small Projects and Events Fund, will focus on UK Internal Market Act’s potentially far-reaching impact on the UK’s devolution arrangements. The event brings together a range of perspectives to discuss the legal, political, economic, and other impacts of the Act on devolution and devolved governance. The conference will be held in-person, but a live stream for remote attendance will also be available via Zoom.

To register for in-person or online attendance click here. For further details click here.

Programme:

Panel 1 (11am-1pm)

Rick Rawlings (UCL) The Brexit dividend? Some reflections on reregulation

Harry Thompson (Institute of Welsh Affairs) Set up to fail: The UKIMA in context, where Welsh economic governance is and where it needs to be

Jo Hunt (Cardiff) Common Frameworks: Internal Market Governance by Collaboration rather than Conflict?

Jan Zglinski (LSE) The New UK Internal Market: Rights, Politics, and Devolution

Panel 2 (2-4pm)

Anurag Deb (QUB) and Nicholas Kilford (Cambridge) UKIMA 2020, Devolution and the Nature of Competence

Gareth Evans (Swansea) Devolution and Declaratory Judgements

Lisa Whitten (QUB) Northern Ireland and the UK Internal Market: the exception that disproves the rules?

Christopher McCorkindale (Strathclyde) UKIMA and Legislative Consent

Keynote (4.30-5.30pm)

Mick Antoniw MS