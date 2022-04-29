Symposium in Honour of Prof Ian Leigh

Following a long and distinguished career, Professor Ian Leigh retired from his position at Durham Law School at the end of September 2021. Ian has made notable contributions to numerous fields of public law scholarship, including local government law, judicial review/administrative law, human rights law, national security law, law and religion and – most recently – on law and issues of conscience.

In order to mark these contributions, and to celebrate Ian’s retirement, a symposium will be held in his honour at Durham University on 13 May 2022.

The symposium is structured around three significant areas of Ian’s research: (i) public law and human rights; (ii) national security law; and (iii) law, religion and conscience. It features contributions from Nicholas Aroney, Eva Brems, Petra Butler, Iain Cameron, Hayley Hooper, Laurence Lustgarten, Colin Murray, Julian Rivers (the full programme is available here).

The Symposium will run from 10am-5pm at E101, Lower Mountjoy, Durham University, and all are welcome to attend.

If you are able to attend please email r.m.w.masterman@durham.ac.uk by 6 May to let us keep track of numbers for catering.