Call for Papers

Call for Guest Editors of Public Law’s Annual Themed Analysis Section

The Editorial Committee of Public Law invites Guest Editors to submit proposals for a themed set of ‘analysis’ papers to be published in April 2023.

Themed ‘Analysis’ Sections:

One issue of Public Law each year will contain a special ‘Analysis’ section containing a range of short pieces organised around a specific theme within the coverage of the journal. Guest editors invited to propose a harmonising topic for the section, and an outline of those pieces to be included. Each proposal should comprise 4-6 pieces of approx. 4000 words each (inclusive of footnotes), up to a maximum of 25,000 words. The January or April issues of Public Law will ordinarily contain the special analysis section in each year.

The special sections may be on any theme within the broad remit of the journal, and may be linked – for instance – by subject matter, or by approach. Public Law’s editorial committee is particularly keen to ensure that the journal reflects the diversity of the disciplinary field, and will welcome proposals which address subject fields or viewpoints which have been underrepresented in Public Law’s coverage.

Proposal and Selection:

The proposal will take the form of a 500-word outline of the theme of the proposed special section, along with a list of those pieces which are intended to feature. Brief biographical details of the proposed guest editors and contributors are also to be included. The selection of the special analysis section will be undertaken by Public Law’s editorial committee (or a sub-group of that committee). The Editorial Committee will have regard to the diversity of suggested contributors/perspectives – as well as the quality, originality and importance of the proposal – in the selection of the annual themed analysis section.

The proposed content of the special analysis section will be the responsibility of the guest editors. Submissions will be subject to Public Law standard processes of peer-review, coordinated by the General Editors.

Timeline:

1: Submission of proposals: 27 May 2022

2: Selection of theme by editorial committee and communication of outcome: by 17 June 2022

3: Submission of collected papers: 16 September 2022

4: Peer review: October-November 2022

5: Submission of final versions of papers: 16 December 2022

Submission and Queries:

Queries and submissions can be addressed to the General Editors – Roger Masterman and Aileen McHarg – by email: public.law@durham.ac.uk.

EUROPEAN YEARBOOK OF CONSTITUTIONAL LAW (EYCL), VOLUME 5 (2023)

CONSTITUTIONAL LAW AND THE ALGORITHMIC STATE

The European Yearbook of Constitutional Law (EYCL) invites scholars from around the world to submit proposals for its 2023 issue on “Constitutional law and the algorithmic state”.

The emergence of new, machine-oriented technologies surpassing individual human capacities has brought the administrative state to the next level: the algorithmic state. In such a state, algorithms are used to support or automate regulation and administrative decision-making processes. Algorithmic law- and decision-making ranges from the use of simple, code-driven, rule-based algorithms, such as (blockchain-based) smart contracts, to complex self-learning algorithms based on ‘big data’ and artificial intelligence. Algorithmic law- and decision-making impacts constitutional values and fundamental principles of constitutional law, such as legality, the separation of powers, fundamental rights, democracy and effective judicial control. Whereas on the one hand digitalisation impacts constitutions and constitutional values, constitutions and constitutional values on the other hand may also affect digitalisation by means of regulation. The primary goals of this volume of the EYCL are (i) to interrogate the constitutional challenges arising from the algorithmic state, and (ii) to analyse and develop potential responses and remedies that constitutional law can provide to face the algorithmic society.

The deadline for proposals is 1 June, 2022.

Click here for further information and the specific call for papers.