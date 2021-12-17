UKCLA Annual General Meeting 19th January 2022

The UKCLA Annual General Meeting will be held at 4 pm on the 19th of January 2022 via Zoom. The AGM is open to all UKCLA paid up members for 2021. Any members who need to renew their membership for 2021 can still do so via the links on the membership page. Further details of the AGM will be sent via email to the membership.

CALL FOR PAPERS

SOCIO-LEGAL STUDIES ASSOCIATION(SLSA) ANNUAL CONFERENCE

6-8th April 2022 at York

SECTION: CONSTITUTIONALISM IN DEVELOPING DEMOCRACIES

Stable constitutionalism is generally regarded as one of the characteristics associated with advanced democracies. However, emerging research in comparative law and courts suggests that a significant degree of constitutionalism can exist without having an established democracy. Admittedly, many developing democracies have unstable constitutional histories, and the governments in these states are in a better position to control or manipulate constitutional courts that have no power of the purse or firearm. In recent decades, however, some real-world cases in developing democracies show that constitutional courts are increasingly successful in enforcing constitutions and making rulings against the interests of other governmental branches. How can we account for the presence of reasonably stable constitutionalism and independent courts in developing democracies? Which factors (or actors) promote or undermine the development of constitutionalism and judicial independence in developing democracies? This panel seeks to address the above questions and questions related thereto.

We call for papers that make new theoretical, empirical, and methodological contributions to various aspect of constitutionalism in developing democracies. Specifically, we are interested in soliciting papers with the subjects including—but not limited to—judicialization of politics, politicisation of the judiciary, judicial independence, the rule of law, constitutional politics, comparative judicial politics, politics of human rights, the enforcement of socio-economic rights, and/or judicial decision-making. We also welcome papers on in-depth case studies for a single country or with a regional focus (such as Asia, Latin America, Africa, etc.). Additionally, we encourage papers on legal theories developed in the context of developing democracies, comparative analysis of constitutionalism in established and developing democracies, and/or new empirical datasets on courts in developing democracies.

You may see the above call for papers at here

To submit a paper or poster abstract please visit here

The Call for Papers closes on Friday 7th January 2022

For those who are unable to travel to York, some online provision will be provided for the duration of the conference.

For informal queries please contact convenors: Dr Nauman Reayat, Department of Politics, University of York, and Dr Moohyung Cho, Assistant Professor, Department of Politics and International Relations, Ewha Womans University, South Korea.