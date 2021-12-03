On 9 December at 6.00pm, the British Academy and the Bingham Centre for the Rule of Law will co-host a livestreamed discussion on

‘The Rule of Law and Future of Democracy’

The event has been prompted by Sir Jack Beatson’s analysis in his 2021 book, Key Ideas in Law: The Rule of Law and the Separation of Powers (Hart/Bloomsbury).

Recent events, ranging from the Brexit referendum to the approaches taken in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, have refocused attention on the Rule of Law and the future of our democracy. Our unwritten constitution and the respective powers and competences of the legislature, the executive and the judiciary, and the important relationships between them, are all being subjected to unusual stresses. The evening’s discussion will explore these concerns.

The discussion will be chaired by Professor Sarah Worthington DBE FBA, University of Cambridge and led by contributions from:

Sir Jack Beatson, PC, FBA , Lord Justice of Appeal 2013-2018

, Lord Justice of Appeal 2013-2018 Lord Sales , Justice of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom

, Justice of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom Professor Aileen Kavanagh, Professor of Constitutional Governance, Trinity College Dublin



This event is sponsored by the Jones Day Foundation.

Registration: If you would like to attend this free online event, please register here.