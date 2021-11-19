Getting Published in Public Law – 8 December 2021

The Convenors of the Public Law Section of the Society of Legal Scholars and the Co-Chairs of the British-Irish Chapter of ICON-S invite you to an online workshop on ‘Getting Published in Public Law’ on Wednesday 8th December from 3-5pm.

Speakers include:

Speakers will provide a brief presentation on the types of work that they publish on their platforms, what they look for in submissions, as well as any general advice they might have, both for first time publishers and more experienced academics. There will then be plenty of time for discussion and Q&A. The session is intended for all interested public law scholars both in the UK and abroad, and we particularly welcome women, PhD students, and Early Career Researchers to attend. The event will be held online via Zoom.

Please click here to register for the event: https://durhamuniversity.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QZjL4h88R4qIaTIdnUZVkA

NB: When registering, please ensure you use the email address linked to your zoom account.

Contacts: Dr Jessie Blackbourn (Assistant Professor in Public Law and Human Rights, Durham University) and Dr Elizabeth O’Loughlin (Assistant Professor in Public Law and Human Rights, Durham University)

Call For Papers

Socio-Legal Studies Association (SLSA) Annual Conference

6-8th April 2022 at York

Section: Constitutionalism in Developing Democracies

Stable constitutionalism is generally regarded as one of the characteristics associated with advanced democracies. However, emerging research in comparative law and courts suggests that a significant degree of constitutionalism can exist without having an established democracy. Admittedly, many developing democracies have unstable constitutional histories, and the governments in these states are in a better position to control or manipulate constitutional courts that have no power of the purse or firearm. In recent decades, however, some real-world cases in developing democracies show that constitutional courts are increasingly successful in enforcing constitutions and making rulings against the interests of other governmental branches. How can we account for the presence of reasonably stable constitutionalism and independent courts in developing democracies? Which factors (or actors) promote or undermine the development of constitutionalism and judicial independence in developing democracies? This panel seeks to address the above questions and questions related thereto.

We call for papers that make new theoretical, empirical, and methodological contributions to various aspect of constitutionalism in developing democracies. Specifically, we are interested in soliciting papers with the subjects including—but not limited to—judicialization of politics, politicisation of the judiciary, judicial independence, the rule of law, constitutional politics, comparative judicial politics, politics of human rights, the enforcement of socio-economic rights, and/or judicial decision-making. We also welcome papers on in-depth case studies for a single country or with a regional focus (such as Asia, Latin America, Africa, etc.). Additionally, we encourage papers on legal theories developed in the context of developing democracies, comparative analysis of constitutionalism in established and developing democracies, and/or new empirical datasets on courts in developing democracies.

You may see the above call for papers here

To submit a paper or poster abstract please visit here

The call for papers closes on Friday 7th January 2022 .

For those who are unable to travel to York, some online provision will be provided for the duration of the conference.

For informal queries please contact convenors:

Dr Nauman Reayat, Department of Politics, University of York and Dr Moohyung Cho, Assistant Professor, Department of Politics and International Relations, Ewha Womans University, South Korea.

