ANU Law Conference on Public Law and Inequality

Registrations are open for the ANU Law conference on ‘Public Law and Inequality’ on 16-18 February 2022, organised by the Centre for International and Public Law. The conference will be held in a hybrid format, with an in-person conference for those in Australia and with international participants in virtual attendance. Registration is free for participants outside of Australia.

Join over 40 speakers, including: Sam Moyn (Yale), Julie Suk (Fordham), Tarun Khaitan (Oxford), Rosalind Dixon (UNSW), Adrienne Stone (Melbourne), Amna Akbar (Ohio State), Jeff King (UCL), Farrah Ahmed (Melbourne), Ntina Tzouvala (ANU), Will Bateman (ANU), Katharine Young (Boston College Law School), Veena Dubal (UC, Hastings), Asmi Wood (ANU), and Christopher Essert (Toronto). Megan Davis (UNSW) will deliver the Sawer Public Lecture.

Conference details, including the full program, are available here.

Please register early to ensure you are kept informed.

In 2023, Federal Law Review – the flagship journal of the ANU College of Law at The Australian National University – will publish a special issue on themes underlying the conference. This call for submission is open to all, including but not only conference participants. It is expected that the issue will include national or comparative perspectives on equality spanning several countries. Paper submissions for this special issue are due 22 March 2022. For details please visit here.

Transatlantic Perspectives on Populism: Bugarič/Tushnet’s ‘Power to the People’: Reflections from EU Law, International & Constitutional Law

Book talk: Bojan Bugarič and Mark Tushnet, Power to the People: Constitutionalism in the Age Of Populism (OUP 2021)

Register: https://www.city.ac.uk/news-and-events/events/2021/11/transatlantic-perspectives-on-populism-bugaric-and-tushnets-power-to-the-people

A major new contribution to scholarship is forthcoming in the book of Bojan Bugarič, University of Sheffield, and Mark Tushnet, Harvard Law School, Power to the People: Constitutionalism in the Age Of Populism (OUP 2021). Bugarič and Tushnet intentionally have set out to challenge the mainstream and perhaps dominant view, that populism is always in every instance antithetical, inimical, incompatible with constitutionalism. The book offers a ‘thin’ account of contemporary constitutionalism and rejects the idea that a single well-defined set of institutions and norms is required for successful democracies to operate. While the authors represent a transatlantic partnership, there are also key elements of the book which focus upon many distinctly European case studies (eg Hungary and Poland; Western Europe; Greece and Spain). Yet where does majoritarian democracy stand in transatlantic circles? The transatlantic view on the rule of law is key to some for the future of the global liberal legal order and its rules-based commitment to multilateralism and organisations. Leading scholars of populism in EU, international law and constitutional law reflect upon the core themes of the book and the place of the transatlantic in understandings of populism.

Jean Monnet Chair in Law and Transatlantic Relations, Institute for the Study of European Law (ISEL) and International Law and Global Affairs (ILAG) joint event

Date: 24 November 2021 6-7pm (UK time)

Speakers:

Bojan Bugarič, University of Sheffield Law School, and Mark V. Tushnet, Harvard Law School

Discussants:

Francesca Bignami, George Washington University Law School (EU law)

Maria Cahill, University College Cork (UCC) Law School (Constitutional law)

Christine Schwöbel-Patel, University of Warwick School of Law (International law)

Chair

Elaine Fahey, City Law School City University of London