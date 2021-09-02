Judicial Independence in Democracies and Autocracies

Thursday 9 September, 10:00am to 11:30am BST

This panel discussion is organised by the University of York. The discussion provides a comparative analysis of judicial independence in established and weak democracies. The panel will be chaired by Ajit Prakash Shah, Commissioner, International Commission of Jurists, Former Chief Justice Delhi and Madras High Courts, and Former Chairperson, Law Commission of India. Panel members include Professor Roger Masterman, Dr Patrick O’Brien, Dr Moohyung Cho and Dr Nauman Reayat.

You can register for the event and find more details here.

Constitutionalism in Troubled Times

Wednesday 15 September, 10:00am to 14:30pm BST

The Hillary Rodham Clinton School of Law, Swansea University, will be hosting a workshop examining whether liberal constitutionalism is in crisis and asking whether this requires a re-examination of the relationship between the constitutional and the political.

You can register for the event and find more details here.