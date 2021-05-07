Announcement

Links to Events

In addition to publicising events, we would like to introduce a new feature of including a link back to webpages including recordings of events publicised through the UKCLA. If you have a link you would like to be included, please send this on to the web editors. We will then add this to the relevant ‘Events’ pages, allowing you click on links to any recordings relating to those events.We have kick-started this by adding in a link to a recording of The Harry Street lecture, which you can find here.