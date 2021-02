The Public Law Project will be holding an online conference examining Public Law and Brexit, starting on Monday 22 February and ending on Wednesday 3rd March.

The programme includes:

The enforceable provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement

Retained EU law

Delegated Powers and Statutory Instruments

Equality and Human Rights

Trade

The Environment

Immigration and the EUSS

International Perspectives on Brexit

Details of the event, including how to book tickets, can be found here.