UKCLA Blog Christmas Break

The Blog will be taking a break over the Christmas period, returning on Monday 4 January. We would like to thank all of your for sending in blogs over 2020 and wish you all the best for the holiday season and 2021. We would also like to pass on special thanks to Silvia Suteu for all of her technical assistance in posting the blogs. Silvia stood down this year and, as I’m sure you’ve noticed from our lack of competence, provided an excellent job of posting blogs and dealing with comments. The blog is not the same without her!

Best wishes

Alison and Mike