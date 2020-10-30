IACL Virtual Global Roundtable: ‘Democracy 2020’
On 18-26 November the International Association of Constitutional Law (IACL) Global Roundtable ‘Democracy 2020: Assessing Constitutional Decay, Breakdown, and Renewal Worldwide’ will take place as series of 9 inter-connected webinars. Featuring 50 speakers from 5 continents across 5 days, the webinars will be devoted to an array of themes including global and regional overviews, challenges from algorithmic governance to vote suppression, understudied countries, key actors like courts, parliaments and parties, and possible remedies and renewal of our democratic systems. The Roundtable is co-sponsored by the Laureate Program in Comparative Constitutional Law (Melbourne Law School) and the Melbourne School of Government.
Webinars
Webinar 1 – Global Challenges: Threats & Resilience – 18 November
Webinar 2 – Global Challenges: The Big Picture – 18 November
Webinar 3 – Americas: Constitutional Decay, Breakdown & Resilience – 19 November
Webinar 4 – Middle East & Africa: Constitutionalism, Corruption & Courts – 19 November
Webinar 5 – Asia: Non-Linear Constitutional Pathways – 24 November
Webinar 6 – Europe: Constitutional Impatience & Uncertainty – 24 November
Webinar 7 – Asia: Spotlight on India & Sri Lanka – 25 November
Webinar 8 – Europe: Spotlight on Hungary & Poland – 25 November
Webinar 9 – Saving Constitutional Democracy: Remedies & Renewal – 26 November
Global Spotlight Lecture Series
