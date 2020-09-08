Call for Evidence: IRAL Panel

Note from the editors:

We have been asked to circulate the Call for Evidence for the Independent Review of Administrative Law. We are happy to do so in order to encourage as many responses as possible, representing the wide range of views amongst our readership. Please see their invitation below.

Alison and Mike

“The Independent Review of Administrative Law (IRAL) Panel are issuing a Call for Evidence. The Panel are looking at potential options for reform to judicial review and would like to hear from you.

Therefore, please find a letter from the Chair of the panel, Lord Faulks QC, as well as the Call for Evidence documentation that the Panel would like you to respond to, here.

Please return your response by Midday 19th October 2020 by responding to this mailbox. Further details are included in the documentation.

If you have any questions regarding this call for evidence, please contact the IRAL Secretariat at IRAL@justice.gov.uk and we shall provide a response as soon as we can.

Best regards,

IRAL Secretariat on behalf of the IRAL Panel”