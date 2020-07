Thank you to everyone who has sent in posts during the 2019-2020 academic year. It’s certainly been busy! The blog will be taking its traditional break in August, with the last post appearing on Friday July 31st. We already have enough posts that have been sent to us, or promised to us, to fill all of the remaining slots for next week. The blog will re-open on Monday 7 September and we will look at potential posts for the next academic year from Tuesday 1 September.

