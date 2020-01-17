Announcement: UK Constitutional Law Blog Editorial Changeover

Professor Stephen Tierney will be standing down from his position as co-editor of the UKCLA blog with effect from Monday 20 January, after five years of dedicated service. Stephen has done a fantastic job, particularly dealing with the proliferation of posts on both Miller decisions in the Supreme Court and on prorogation. Under his co-editorship the blog has continued to grow, in reach as well as posts, and he has always ensured the high quality and diversity of posts. I have learnt a lot from Stephen and it has been a pleasure to work with him.

I am pleased to announce that Professor Michael Gordon, University of Liverpool, has agreed to join the editorial team. Please can you now send posts to Alison Young (aly23@cam.ac.uk) and Michael Gordon (michael.gordon@liverpool.ac.uk). Michael is an excellent addition to the team and I’m really looking forward to working with him. We would particularly welcome posts from Early Career Researchers, as well as our usual posts on current events – be it case law, legislation, statutory instruments, parliamentary committee reports, or events around the globe that have an impact on the UK constitution.

Alison Young, Editor