Reminder: UKCLA Annual General Meeting and Roundtable, Friday 10th January 2020

This is a reminder that the UKCLA Annual General Meeting will be held at 12 o’clock on the 10th of January 2020 in the Keeton Room, Bentham House, University College London, 4-8 Endsleigh Gardens, London, WC1H 0EG. The AGM is open to all paid up members of the UKCLA.

All UKCLA members are invited to a Round Table conference following the AGM on the 10th of January 2020. The AGM will be held between 12-1pm. The conference will start at 1.10pm and run until 4pm. Non-members who would like to attend should send their request to Professor Leyland who will indicate whether places are still available or not. Professor Leyland’s email address is pl3@soas.ac.uk.

How Parliament Functions: Procedure and Power Within Parliament

Brexit battles have thrown into sharp relief the importance of the way Parliament functions. The rules of procedure and related conventions have played a significant part in determining the influence of backbench and opposition parties during the past minority government. What is the influence of MPs and what challenges do they now face with the new government?

The Round Table

Welcome: Sebastian Payne, President UKCLA (1.10pm – 1.15pm)

Panel 1: The Rules and Conventions that Govern Parliamentary Procedure (1.15pm – 2.30pm)

Chair: Sebastian Payne (University of Kent)

Speakers:

Jacqy Sharpe (Former Clerk of Legislation, House of Commons): The Powers of Opposition Parties and Backbench MPs – an Overview

Professor David Howarth (University of Cambridge and former Member of Parliament for Cambridge): Who Rules by Parliamentary Rules? The Balance of Power through Procedure

Q & A

Coffee/Tea Break (2.30pm – 2.45pm)

Panel 2: The Influence of MPs within Parliament: Present Impact and Future Challenges (2.45pm – 4pm)

Chair: Javier Oliva (University of Manchester)

Speakers:

Professor Stephen Tierney (University of Edinburgh and Legal Adviser to the Lords Constitution Committee): Select Committees: Legislative Scrutiny at a Time of Upheaval

Panel Discussion

Professor Alison Young (University of Cambridge), Professor Aileen McHarg (University of Durham) and Professor Peter Leyland (SOAS): Future Challenges to Parliament’s Role and Authority

Q & A